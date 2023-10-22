Possible drowning investigation underway in Nicholas County
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in Nicholas County are investigating a possible drowning in the Licking River.
The Nicholas County Coroner says 59-year-old Charles Bussell of Carlisle was fishing near the river at a farm on Milltown Road.
His body was found Sunday morning just before 10 a.m.
An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort to determine a cause of death.
