Possible drowning investigation underway in Nicholas County

Splashing water
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in Nicholas County are investigating a possible drowning in the Licking River.

The Nicholas County Coroner says 59-year-old Charles Bussell of Carlisle was fishing near the river at a farm on Milltown Road.

His body was found Sunday morning just before 10 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort to determine a cause of death.

