Three people shot at Lexington party

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured at an early-morning party in Lexington.

Officers say that they were dispatched to a party along Windermere Road for noise complaints shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

After they arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots. Officers found three victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said some cars in the area were also struck by gunfire.

Lexington Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or visiting http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.