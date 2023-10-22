Tigers flex defensive muscles in win at Faulkner

MONTGOMERY, Al. (WKYT) - The Georgetown College Tigers football team (5-1,3-0 MSC) beat the Faulkner University Eagles (1-6, 0-4 MSC) on the road 27-3 Saturday afternoon.

The Georgetown defense forced 4 turnovers and junior running back Darius Neal ran for 125 yards and 2 scores in the win. It’s the fifth time this season the Frederick Douglass alum has ran for multiple touchdowns in a single game. According to the athletic department, he now has 13 rushing touchdowns on the season, which is tied for 7th most in a season in program history. Eddie Eviston, Mitch Winburn, and Tyrone Groves all share the record with 16.

The defense held Faulkner to less than 5 yards offense in the second half. Senior linebacker Chad Holleran led the defense with 7 tackles.

Georgetown hosts Lindsey Wilson next weekend in a game that will haveMid-South Conference implications. Kickoff at Toyota Stadium is set for 2:30 P.M.

