UPDATE: Lexington police investigate early morning homicide, suspect arrested

Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: One person has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Dametrius Hampton.

Jacolby Williams was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday after Bluegrass Crime Stoppers received a tip on his whereabouts. The U.S. Marshals Service, Tempe Police Department, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the arrest.

Williams has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection with the homicide. He is currently in a Maricopa County Jail awaiting extradition to Fayette County.

We will continue to report updates in this case as more information becomes available.

Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Lexington.

Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, 18-year-old Demetrius Hampton, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jacolby Williams, left the scene before officers arrived. Police say that he has active warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

