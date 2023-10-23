Congolese refugee from Uganda leads Lexington cross country team to region championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Running was not always a priority for James Ndayishimiye.

“I didn’t even know running was a thing until I got here to the United States,” said Ndayishimiye.

Before the Lafayette High School teen was setting cross country records, he was a Congolese refugee living in Uganda.

He and his family moved to the U.S. when he was 10.

“It was kind of different from everything it was there, ‘cause the first two weeks here, I didn’t go outside ‘cause we got scared. We didn’t know anyone here,” he said.

After adjusting to his new life, Ndayishimiye began playing soccer, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that he gave long distance running a go.

“I kind of threw him straight to the wolves right away. We went for a 10-mile run and I went with him,” said the school’s head cross country coach, Caleb Joy. “Some of our best guys went on the run as well, and he just absolutely just destroyed us in our run.”

With little to no cross country training, Ndayishimiye secured his spot on the team.

Now his squad is the second best team in the state after a recent region championship win.

“I’ve seen all kids of all abilities during my time coaching here at Lafayette. I’ve never seen someone gravitate toward the sport so fast with no previous background in running at all,” Joy said.

This season alone, he’s earned several scholarships, bringing him miles away from where he thought life might take him.

Now, he’s letting his feet propel him forward, with hopes of inspiring other kids with a dream.

“Other kids when they see me, they’ll be like, ‘James, you broke another record.’ So, I’ll just be like if you put your mind to something you want to do, you can do it,” Ndayishimiye said.

Ndayishimiye added his favorite thing about running is hearing all the fans cheering him on.

The Lafayette High School Cross Country Team will compete at the state meet this upcoming Saturday.

The team has created a GoFundMe to help runners in the community like James, offering support and training gear to help them compete at the national level.

