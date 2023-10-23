Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice run through midweek

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunny skies with milder temperatures will hang around for a few days.

We’ll really see those highs climb through the middle of the week. It looks like we will get in on highs in the 70s. Today through Wednesday really looks pretty good for us. Normal highs for Monday usually come in around 66 degrees and you should see numbers very close to that. This is the perfect time to get things ready for the even colder weather that will soon take over.

As Thursday gets here, I think it will still be relatively mild. Those highs will come in around 70 but some changes start showing up later in the day. The pattern will become a lot more active by the end of the week and into the weekend. Those rounds of showers will mainly be scattered by late Thursday night. Scattered rounds of rain will continue through the weekend. This will also push temperatures down by a lot!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.