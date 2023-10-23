No. 20 UK Volleyball tops No. 10 Arkansas for share of SEC lead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The No. 20 Kentucky Volleyball (10-7, 8-1 SEC) team got a career-high 30 digs from junior libero Eleanor Beavin as it beat No. 10 Arkansas (18-3, 8-1 SEC) in five sets 3-2 (16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10) to assume pole position in the Southeastern Conference championship chase Sunday afternoon inside Rupp Arena. The win ties UK and Arkansas for the lead in the SEC.

The Wildcats had three players who reached double-figures scoring with freshman Brooklyn DeLeye logging 17 kills on 46 swings to lead UK, and Reagan Rutherford joining Elise Goetzinger with 14 kills each as Kentucky hit .305 in the match with 52 assists from All-American setter Emma Grome.

Defensively, not only did Beavin have 30 digs, but sophomore DS Audrey Whitworth also had a new career-high 18 digs in the match as she helped push the Wildcats across the finish line in the fifth set. Rutherford had six blocks, including three in the fifth set alone on back-to-back-to-back points as Kentucky jetted ahead 7-2 in the decisive frame.

Kentucky will return to SEC play Friday night at LSU at 9 p.m. ET live on SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.