One hurt in shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings

Police presence at the scene of Old Todd's Road Buffalo Wild Wings
Police presence at the scene of Old Todd's Road Buffalo Wild Wings(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was hurt in a shooting Sunday evening at the Old Todd’s Road Buffalo Wild Wings.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 7 p.m. and found one person injured at the scene.

Lexington Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and they have not released any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police or Bluegrass Crimestoppers.

