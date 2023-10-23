Two people seriously hurt in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Lexington Monday morning.

Police say two cars crashed around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown and Kearney Road.

Police tell us when they arrived, the two drivers were trapped in their cars. They were freed and taken to UK Hospital.

The road was shut down in both directions.

It’s now reopened.

