Two people seriously hurt in Lexington crash

Police say two cars crashed around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown and Kearney Road.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Lexington Monday morning.

Police tell us when they arrived, the two drivers were trapped in their cars. They were freed and taken to UK Hospital.

The road was shut down in both directions.

It’s now reopened.

