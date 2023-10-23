Woman accused of leading KSP troopers on chase with child in her car

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in jail after state police she led troopers on a chase through two counties with a child in her car.

According to an arrest citation, a trooper stopped a pickup truck Friday night, driven by 33-year-old Layla Winfield of Berea, near the intersection of KY 21 (Chestnut St.) and Prince Royal in Berea for broken tail lights.

KSP says Winfield sped off at high speed.

The chase continued into Paint Lick and then toward Lancaster in Garrard County on KY 52.

State police say Winfield ended up crashing into a KSP vehicle while trying to turn onto Halcomb Lane in Lancaster, and the chase ended.

Troopers say Winfield’s son was in the car with her and was not properly buckled in a booster seat. They say Winfield also appeared to be under the influence and said she did not remember anything from the chase.

Winfield is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment of a police officer.

