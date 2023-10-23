Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Woman accused of leading KSP troopers on chase with child in her car

Layla Winfield, 33.
Layla Winfield, 33.(Madison Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in jail after state police she led troopers on a chase through two counties with a child in her car.

According to an arrest citation, a trooper stopped a pickup truck Friday night, driven by 33-year-old Layla Winfield of Berea, near the intersection of KY 21 (Chestnut St.) and Prince Royal in Berea for broken tail lights.

KSP says Winfield sped off at high speed.

The chase continued into Paint Lick and then toward Lancaster in Garrard County on KY 52.

State police say Winfield ended up crashing into a KSP vehicle while trying to turn onto Halcomb Lane in Lancaster, and the chase ended.

Troopers say Winfield’s son was in the car with her and was not properly buckled in a booster seat. They say Winfield also appeared to be under the influence and said she did not remember anything from the chase.

Winfield is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Sunday.
Three people shot at Lexington party
Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
UPDATE: Lexington homicide suspect arrested in Arizona
Police presence at the scene of Old Todd's Road Buffalo Wild Wings
1 hurt in shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
KSP is leading the investigation.
RV catches fire on interstate

Latest News

James Bradburn, a Lexington man accused of killing his own step father was seen in court Monday...
Man accused of killing step-father appears in court
Case against James Bradburn, Lexington man accused of killing stepfather, sent to grand jury
WATCH | Case against James Bradburn, Lexington man accused of killing stepfather, sent to grand jury
Gun Safety Halloween event being planned in Williamsburg
WATCH | Gun Safety Halloween event being planned in Williamsburg, following recent shootings involving children in that part of the state
Police say two cars crashed around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Georgetown and Kearney Road.
Two people seriously hurt in Lexington crash