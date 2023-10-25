Doctors explain what to know about Candida Auris after cases at Lexington hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare says several cases of the fungus Candida auris have been reported at UK Chandler Hospital.

We’re told the five cases are isolated to one floor of the hospital.

According to UK HealthCare, all of the cases have the fungus on their skin, but it is not causing an active infection.

They say Candida auris is a type of fungus that can be resistant to multiple antimicrobials and is responsible for outbreaks in health care facilities across the globe.

Dr. Nicholas Van Sickels, the director of Infection Prevention and Control at UK HealthCare, says no one is infected, and they’ve taken specific protocols to ensure everyone in their facility’s safety.

“What’s important to know is because of that, we do significant surveillance, and we test people to see if they have it on their skin quite often.” Dr. Van Sickels said. “If we detect that, we can isolate them and be very careful when we go in their rooms so that we don’t spread it around the healthcare facility.”

Dr. Van Sickels says they know the rates are increasing in the United States, so they are prepared.

If a patient does get an infection, it could be very dangerous. That’s why healthcare facilities take those extra precautions.

Doctors say for an otherwise healthy person in the general population, this disease won’t likely affect you.

“It’s not something that we see causing infection in a normal host. It’s people who are admitted to the hospital, or people who have been in the hospital for an extended period of time, and people who have wounds or IV catheters, or tubes in your neck,” said Dr. Mark Dougherty, an Epidemiologist and Infectious Disease Specialist with Baptist Health.

Doctors say the fungus can be hard to treat because it is often drug-resistant, but they say there’s no reason to worry. And they add that it is important for patients to come to health care facilities if they’re in need.

