Good Question: Where does the money candidates raise go when the election is over?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a lot of money being spent on this year’s race for governor.

One viewer has questions about what happens once the race is over.

For today’s Good Question, Carla asks, “Candidates for Governor have raised millions for their campaigns. If the donated funds are not used for the campaign, what happens to the money? Do the candidates get to keep the money for their personal use?”

Those candidates have several options when it comes to that money, but personal use is not one of them.

Federal and state campaign finance laws have some differences. For example, federal law lists several options, including “any other lawful purpose, unless such use is personal use.” They can even keep the money in an account and let it earn interest, donating it to other campaigns as they see fit.

The Kentucky Registry of Election Finance lays out how candidates for offices in the commonwealth, like governor, can use that money.

The options are:

Give it to the State Treasury

Return it to the people who donated it

Give it to the state or county executive committee of your political party if you are a partisan candidate

Donate it to a charity

Transfer it to their next campaign if they intend to seek the same office

