Lexington vintage shop offers affordable, sustainable way to get your Halloween costume this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Halloween is less than a week away, but there’s still time to put the finishing touches on your costumes.

We went to find out the most popular costume this year and how you can put it together without digging too deep into your wallet.

“It’s just a great time to really express yourself in a way that, maybe, you don’t get to on a daily basis,” said Madison Wathen, the owner of Street Scene, a vintage clothing store in Lexington.

Many people this Halloween are choosing to express themselves by way of dressing in hot pink from head to toe.

“We actually did a survey with our customers, and we got a little over 200 responses, and I would say 199 of those were Barbie,” Wathen said.

Wathen says this meant putting together a whole Barbie section in the store, gathering all the pink items for display.

“I think the fun thing about the Barbie costume too, is because it’s something that has spanned decades, and there’s so many iterations of it,” said Wathen.

Wathen says shopping at a vintage store for your Halloween costume is great environmentally, it’s cost-effective and the pieces are unique.

They even put together entire costumes to give their customers some inspiration because deciding what to dress up as can be overwhelming.

“We do have a mannequin already fitted with her Wendy costume from ‘The Shining.’ I think that one is super iconic. Each of those pieces, you could definitely wear again. Basically, all you need is your axe, and you’re good to go,” Wathen said.

If you’re looking for another affordable way to put together your Halloween costume, you can take something from your closet and spice it up with something like a hat, sparkly gloves and some glasses.

“Getting to see the costumes that people create with our pieces is always really fun for me,” Wathen said.

Wathen says, on average, their customers spend under $50 on an entire costume. She says even if you’re not into dressing up, a pair of pumpkin earrings and a festive shirt go a long way.

