Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington vintage shop offers affordable, sustainable way to get your Halloween costume this year

We went to find out the most popular costume this year and how you can put it together without digging too deep into your wallet.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Halloween is less than a week away, but there’s still time to put the finishing touches on your costumes.

We went to find out the most popular costume this year and how you can put it together without digging too deep into your wallet.

“It’s just a great time to really express yourself in a way that, maybe, you don’t get to on a daily basis,” said Madison Wathen, the owner of Street Scene, a vintage clothing store in Lexington.

Many people this Halloween are choosing to express themselves by way of dressing in hot pink from head to toe.

“We actually did a survey with our customers, and we got a little over 200 responses, and I would say 199 of those were Barbie,” Wathen said.

Wathen says this meant putting together a whole Barbie section in the store, gathering all the pink items for display.

“I think the fun thing about the Barbie costume too, is because it’s something that has spanned decades, and there’s so many iterations of it,” said Wathen.

Wathen says shopping at a vintage store for your Halloween costume is great environmentally, it’s cost-effective and the pieces are unique.

They even put together entire costumes to give their customers some inspiration because deciding what to dress up as can be overwhelming.

“We do have a mannequin already fitted with her Wendy costume from ‘The Shining.’ I think that one is super iconic. Each of those pieces, you could definitely wear again. Basically, all you need is your axe, and you’re good to go,” Wathen said.

If you’re looking for another affordable way to put together your Halloween costume, you can take something from your closet and spice it up with something like a hat, sparkly gloves and some glasses.

“Getting to see the costumes that people create with our pieces is always really fun for me,” Wathen said.

Wathen says, on average, their customers spend under $50 on an entire costume. She says even if you’re not into dressing up, a pair of pumpkin earrings and a festive shirt go a long way.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say they were called around 8:45 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Man o’ War Blvd.,...
Body found at Lexington home
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A bomb threat was made this morning.
All-clear given, juvenile arrested after bomb threat against Kentucky high school

Latest News

Alexandria Cowheard is working at Wendy's while going to school to become a certified nursing...
Employee at Lexington Wendy’s saves customer’s life using CPR
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Experts say it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how...
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
If you search online for purple streetlights, you’ll see that people across the world have...
Good Question: Why do some streetlights look purple?
A Lexington teacher is going home today with a big award.
Lexington teacher wins $25,000 award