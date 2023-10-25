Neighbors want more regulations on short-term rentals after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After three people were shot at a house party in Lexington this past weekend, neighbors have growing concerns.

The Glendover neighborhood came alive Sunday morning. Lexington Police say they were called out around 3 a.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Windermere Road for a noise complaint.

Once on the scene, they heard gunshots.

Officers found three victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Neighbors tell us it was unlike anything they’d ever seen.

“The number of gunfire shots, they said it was bam bam bam bam, and it’s on the tapes, it was two or three minutes long,” said Mary Lynn Hinkle. “People were running everywhere. Kids were jumping fences. They were running everywhere. It was just a scary situation because nobody knew what was going on.”

Hinkle has been a lifelong resident of Lexington but has only lived in the neighborhood for about two years. She tells WKYT she lives directly behind the house where it happened.

Neighbors spent Sunday cleaning up debris. Broken glass, vehicles with bullet holes and tires that had been shot out.

The Director of One Lexington, Devine Carama, met with concerned neighbors like Mary Lynn in the evening Tuesday.

“It went very well. I didn’t know what to expect,” said Hinkle. “I don’t think any of us did. They reached out on Facebook and said he was coming out. Most of the people that live here live in the townhouses. He provided a lot of information; he didn’t really hold back. Anything he knew, he shared. We appreciated that. Sometimes, it’s hard to find out information that’s been the worst thing about it. I understand police have to keep things quiet, but it sounds like they’ve got a good investigation and a good idea of who it is.”

Residents believe the home is being used as a short-term rental and was removed from online listings following the incident. WKYT reached out to the city of Lexington to find out if the home in question was registered as a Short-Term Rental.

This past summer, in July, the Urban County Council passed an ordinance to help regulate those types of businesses. Officials tell us there was a six-month exemption period built in.

The Division of Revenue tells WKYT that particular home on Windermere Road does not currently hold a license, but the operator does have until January to file their paperwork.

They could even be considered in Good Standing if properly submitted by the deadline.

Lexington’s ordinance states that a short-term rental cannot be utilized for private events like parties in which the number of participants exceeds the maximum occupancy limit.

The ordinance reads, “no parties shall occur between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.”

The language also stipulates that the short-term rental cannot become the location of a violation of the law, including weapons or any felony.

Neighbors are looking for answers and more oversight to prevent another incident.

“That’s what hit me the hardest to think that something like that, to this extreme where this many people were hurt and the damage that was done to the cars in the neighborhood,” said Hinkle.

The Division of Revenue tells WKYT they have not been made aware of any prior complaints related to the property. They say they will not be investigating the incident since it happened during the exemption period.

Data presented during the Urban County Council meeting back in July indicates there are at least 1,065 active short-term rentals in Fayette County. Each has had at least one reserved or available date in the prior month. 94% of those are “entire homes” while the remaining 6% are “private rooms.”

