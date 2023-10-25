Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Newly hired deputy sets up sting to arrest pair on sex crime charges

Deputies in Boyle County say they have arrested two men who thought they were meeting up with children to have sexual encounters.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Boyle County say they have arrested two men who thought they were meeting up with children to have sexual encounters.

This all came about shortly after the sheriff hired a new deputy who had experience in this line of work in another town. Within days, deputies arrested a Kentucky man and another from Indiana.

The first arrested was 47-year-old Paul Norton, 47, of Horse Cave, Ky., and the second was 61-year-old James Alpine, of Mooresville, Ind.

In both cases, a deputy pretended to be a young girl online, and deputies say the men had arranged a meeting place to have sexual encounters.

The sheriff’s office says Alpine had arranged to meet who he thought was an underaged girl at a hotel, but deputies were there to arrest him instead. We’re told Norton was planning to take who he thought was a girl back to his home with him.

“Thinks that they are actually going to meet up with a juvenile and have sexual relations with a kid. And then, surprise to them, they are greeted with a deputy sheriff and handcuffs,” said Sheriff Taylor Bottom.

Both are charged with procuring or promoting the sexual performance of a minor by electronic means. They are being held in the Boyle County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say they were called around 8:45 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Man o’ War Blvd.,...
Body found at Lexington home
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A bomb threat was made this morning.
All-clear given, juvenile arrested after bomb threat against Kentucky high school

Latest News

Alexandria Cowheard is working at Wendy's while going to school to become a certified nursing...
Employee at Lexington Wendy’s saves customer’s life using CPR
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Experts say it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how...
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
If you search online for purple streetlights, you’ll see that people across the world have...
Good Question: Why do some streetlights look purple?
A Lexington teacher is going home today with a big award.
Lexington teacher wins $25,000 award