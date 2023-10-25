Veteran’s Club founder indicted by a federal grand jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veteran’s Club founder CEO Jeremy Harrell has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

He’s accused of improperly taking unemployment benefits from the VA.

The federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday and it accuses Harrell of unlawfully collecting more than $100,000 in Individual Unemployability benefits.

To be able to get those benefits, you have to be unable to “maintain substantial gainful employment” due to service connected disabilities. Harrell has been working as the CEO for the Veteran’s Club since he founded it 2019.

The indictment says he has been ineligible to receive those benefits because of that job.

Harrell claims that he suffers from symptoms of severe PTSD which caused him to be a “loner, self-isolated and withdrawn,” limiting his socializing abilities. Harrell also claimed that his volunteering was “not a regular thing, just occasionally.”

Harrell is accused of working more than 40 hours a week with the Veteran’s club, which the indictment says proves he is capable of employment.

We were able to find the Veterans Club 990′s from 2019-2022 and for the first three years of the organization, Harrell documented that he worked an average of 60 hours a week for the organization but in 2022 he listed working an average of 30 hours a week.

These numbers may not be in his favor to argue against a grand jury’s claim for his ability to work.

The prosecution also says his appearances in the media and speaking at events disproves the claim he can’t work.

Harrell has appeared on several Wave Programs talking about issues veterans face including PTSD,mental health and financial issues along with how veterans are reacting about current events that include combat and government shutdowns.

Harrell has been ordered to forfeit “any and all property, real or personal” that was obtained through the violation.

WAVE News reached out to the VA’s office for comment about the indictment and they referred us to the Department of Justice but we have yet to receive a response.

We also reached out to Jeremy Harrell about the indictment and his use of the money and have not heard back.

Harrell is scheduled to appear in US District Court in Frankfort on Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m. and if convicted, will face a punishment of up to 10 years in jail, a fine up to $250,000 and supervised release of up to three years.

