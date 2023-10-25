Everyday Kentucky
Woodford County certified as a "Recovery Ready" community
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Countians say they’re proud to wear a new title: a Recovery Ready community.

“Recovery ready means that we have a lot more work to do, but it means that we’re on the right path in Woodford County to taking care and caring for those who are struggling with addiction,” said Judge Executive James Kay.

A county deemed ‘Recovery Ready’ means that the area is considered up to Team Kentucky’s standards in substance use disorder recovery efforts. Wednesday morning, Woodford County was the third in the state to receive this new title.

“We’ve taken the opportunity to do self-reflection and make this a better community for everyone here,” said Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott.

County officials credited resources in the community that work tirelessly to prevent deaths via overdose, daily. One group recognized for these efforts was the Versailles Police Department.

“Each officer carries two doses of Narcan. Officers have administered Narcan to 117 individuals believed to be overdosing,” said Chief Mike Murray, Versailles Police Department.

They also have recently implemented their Angel Program, which allows people who are addicted and need help to approach an officer and even surrender drugs without facing legal consequences.

“Our officers insist in providing an alternative in traditional criminal proceedings, offering a way out of the clutches of addiction,” said Murray.

The county accepted the award beaming, pledging to continue with these efforts.

“Woodford County is an extremely compassionate community. We do everything we can to make sure everyone feels their worth,” said Traugott.

Kentucky is one of eight states in the US that has had a lower rate of overdose deaths in the past year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

