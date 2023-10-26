Everyday Kentucky
Artist creates ‘Taylor Swiftkin,’ a Taylor Swift pumpkin lookalike

Jeanette Paras painted Taylor Swift’s portrait on a 400-pound pumpkin she affectionately calls “Taylor Swiftkin.” (Source: Paras Pumpkins / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
DUBLIN, Ohio (Gray News) – An artist in Ohio is hopping on the Taylor Swift train by painting a massive pumpkin in the superstar’s honor.

Jeanette Paras, an artist in Dublin, painted Swift’s portrait on a 400-pound pumpkin she affectionately calls “Taylor Swiftkin.”

The look is inspired by Swift’s 2023 Grammy Awards ensemble with a navy blue dress and statement earrings.

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los...
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Paras revealed the creation on her Instagram page this week.

She said the pumpkin took more than 10 hours of painting to create.

Sitting next to “Taylor Swiftkin,” Paras also painted a smaller pumpkin in the shape of a football with the NFL logo on it – a nod to Swift’s new boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The pumpkin took more than 10 hours of painting to create.(Paras Pumpkins / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

Paras is celebrating her 35th year painting massive pumpkin portraits in her garage for Halloween. Each year she chooses a different celebrity or character to paint.

“It is a labor of love, a passion and a Halloween tradition,” her website reads.

Some previous portraits include Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Betty White and Prince Harry.

