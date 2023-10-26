City of Lexington making bike/pedestrian path safety improvements thanks to state grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Deadly crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists are on the rise across the state, according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration. Just Monday night, a 60-year-old woman was hit and killed while she was walking on Winchester Road.

And now the Governor’s office is giving $13.8 million to 14 different cities and counties to make pedestrian safety improvements.

“We’ve tried to make these connections but we didn’t always think about who we’re connecting them for. Now, the motto is we try to connect those eight to 80. So your eight-year-olds and your 80-year-olds will be comfortable using these facilities and will be safe doing so,” said Doug Burton, the Director of Engineering for City of Lexington.

Lexington received $800,000 to use towards the Armstrong Mill Shared Use Path project. Burton said the goal is to close all of the gaps in the bike and pedestrian path in areas from Armstrong Mill to Squires Hill Lane, keeping people out of the road, and away from cars.

“This corridor and every corridor throughout Lexington is becoming more and more used by bikes and peds and our goal is to make sure they can do that safely,” Burton said.

Because for those who regularly use the walking/bike paths and parks across the city, safety is always top of mind.

It’s scary. You don’t want to get hit,” said James Davis who was skateboarding nearby.

And with this funding, Burton said they can start designing safer paths very soon.

The City of Winchester also received a large grant to make safety improvements. They now have more than $4 million to make sidewalks and business and residence entrances ADA accessible along South Main.

