Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to host domestic violence tribute

The tribute will include speakers and resources for domestic violence survivors.
The tribute will include speakers and resources for domestic violence survivors.(Office of the Fayette County Sheriff)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An annual tribute to domestic violence survivors will be held by the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff today.

“Rise Up: A Survivor’s Tribute” will take place at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Rise Up” is held to bring together those who have survived domestic violence and those who partner with them. Their goal is to end domestic violence in Lexington.

This event comes one week after Governor Andy Beshear declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The event will include community partners providing resources, a speaking program with community leaders and survivors of domestic violence, refreshments and family activities. There will also be an open mic time for survivors to speak about their own stories. Candles will also be lit in honor of domestic violence victims and survivors.

For further information or any questions, contact Director of Public Affairs Scooter Stein at (859)229-3623.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say they were called around 8:45 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Man o’ War Blvd.,...
Body found at Lexington home
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A bomb threat was made this morning.
All-clear given, juvenile arrested after bomb threat against Kentucky high school

Latest News

Alexandria Cowheard is working at Wendy's while going to school to become a certified nursing...
Employee at Lexington Wendy’s saves customer’s life using CPR
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Experts say it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how...
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
If you search online for purple streetlights, you’ll see that people across the world have...
Good Question: Why do some streetlights look purple?
A Lexington teacher is going home today with a big award.
Lexington teacher wins $25,000 award