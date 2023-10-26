Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to host domestic violence tribute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An annual tribute to domestic violence survivors will be held by the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff today.

“Rise Up: A Survivor’s Tribute” will take place at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Rise Up” is held to bring together those who have survived domestic violence and those who partner with them. Their goal is to end domestic violence in Lexington.

This event comes one week after Governor Andy Beshear declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The event will include community partners providing resources, a speaking program with community leaders and survivors of domestic violence, refreshments and family activities. There will also be an open mic time for survivors to speak about their own stories. Candles will also be lit in honor of domestic violence victims and survivors.

For further information or any questions, contact Director of Public Affairs Scooter Stein at (859)229-3623.

