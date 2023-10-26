FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On Big Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another really nice weather day across Kentucky, but things are changing as we roll through the next few days. Scattered showers show up for Friday into the start of the weekend before wind and rain settle in, bringing frigid temps for Halloween into early November.

Temps today are back into the 70s across the Commonwealth as we see more clouds filtering in. That strong southwest wind will continue to gust up and may reach 25mph at times. There’s also a small chance for a shower or two later this afternoon and evening.

The threat for scattered showers will indeed increase Friday with a few carrying over into Saturday.

Temps start to come down some but the big plunge holds off until Monday and Halloween with even colder temps following into the first couple of days in November. This happens as a huge upper low sweeps into the Ohio Valley and Great lakes.

The disturbance diving in actually starts out in the Arctic before it dives across Canada and into the USA. That means it has plenty of cold air to work with.

Let’s break down how things may play out:

Friday and Saturday are still in the 70s with a few scattered showers.

The cold front slowly slides in from the northwest on Sunday. Temps will be mild in the south and east and much cooler in the north and west.

Rain and wind will increase late Sunday into Monday as the cold front slips through here.

Highs Monday will likely be in the 40s for many.

Halloween is cold with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. Trick or treat temps look to drop into the upper 30s before the little ones are done with the candy rounds.

As the upper low drops in Tuesday night and Wednesday, it may also spawn a second low to pop along the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains. That could spawn quite the rain and snow system.

The potential for the first flakes of the season is with us on Wednesday, the first day of November. 👀

Temps will be frigid for the first few days of the month. Lows can reach deep into the low 20s with a wind chill as low as the teens possible.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.