Golden Alert for missing teen in Lexington canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A Golden Alert issued for Gracie Lorenzen has been canceled. She has been located and is safe.

Original story: The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for Gracie Lorenzen.

Gracie Lorenzen, 18, was last seen on October 21, 2023, in the 2500 block of Danielle Lane. She is 5′8″ tall and approximately 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. No clothing description is available at this time.

Lorenzen has a developmental disorder and a history of mental illness. She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with knowledge of Gracie Lorenzen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.