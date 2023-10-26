Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Jennifer Garner was back in Perry County following the flood last July.

She spent time at the old AB Combs school building where Buckhorn and Robinson students and staff are temporarily being located.

During Garner’s visit, she spent time with the kids and staff at the school.

Thursday morning, she along with Save the Children staff and staff from the Today Show held an event at the school.

They announced they were going to gift students and the school library thousands of books to help them continue to rebuild.

Buckhorn principal Jen Day said it was a wonderful day for everyone.

“We’re all just super excited. The kids had an amazing time. They got to meet Jennifer Garner as the guest speaker here this morning with Save the Children. She played with them and sung with them, and they just had a great time. Then surprised them with their books and they got little gift bags and got to pick out the books they wanted. So, they just had a great morning,” she said.

Day said they also announced that they are going to gift both Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary 5,000 new books for their library when their schools reopen.

