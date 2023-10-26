Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | 70s stick around but showers will join soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have enjoyed all of these 70s, you will be able to keep that going through the end of the weekend. However, showers will develop across Kentucky.

It looks like this is our last day of tracking highs in the 70s with mainly dry skies. Those 70s will hang around for a few more days but you will find some occasional showers sneaking through our skies. These rain chances will be mainly scattered on Friday & Saturday. By Sunday night, the coverage will become more widespread. There might even be a few thunderstorms that blow in with this transition.

Monday will probably feature a high temperature during the very early part of the morning and temperatures will fall all day. So the technical high temperature will likely be in the 60s but most will experience 40s during the afternoon hours. This is all part of a major push of even colder air that will sink in for Halloween and the beginning of November. By the time Trick-Or-Treat rolls around we could dip in the 30s with some gusty winds. It might just make it super uncomfortable with wind chill readings in the low 30s & 20s while the little ghosts, ghouls, and goblins are out there.

I have been holding off on this next statement but I am ready to throw it out there now... Flakes by November 1st! Yes, there is a shot that we could see some snow showers around by Wednesday of next week. I will break it down more and more as we get closer. Just keep in mind that it is a real possibility!

Take care of each other!

