Kentucky State University and KCTCS announce new partnership

The collaboration will help students who finish KCTCS transfer their credits to KSU in order for them to complete a four-year degree.
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday morning, Kentucky State University and Kentucky Community and Technical College System signed an agreement to create a seamless pathway for students seeking four-year degrees.

The collaboration will help students who finish KCTCS transfer their credits to KSU in order for them to complete a four-year degree.

“We do have so many programs that align perfectly with the KCTCS system, so this is just about creating options and opportunity for students in the Commonwealth,” said KSU President Dr. Koffi Akakpo.

Dr. Akakpo is bringing the two higher ed worlds together in many ways. The KSU president was president of Bluegrass Community Technical College before taking over the helm at Kentucky State.

The President says this partnership will bolster the student population.

Right now, the HBCU campus has about 1700 students. He believes the agreement will boost enrollment quickly to 3,000.

One of those new students on campus who transferred from BCTC is Sydney Linton. Linton, who’s from Frankfort, wants to stay home and major in agriculture, and help Franklin County farmers.

“I’ve grown up in Frankfort my whole life. It holds a close place in my heart, and so I feel like getting more sustainable food and more sustainable agriculture and helping the farmers out that would be really big,” said Linton.

The interim president of KCTCS, Dr. Larry Ferguson, says roughly 50% of our students transfer on to a university such as Kentucky State to extend their educational journey.

KCTCS covers 16 colleges across the commonwealth.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

