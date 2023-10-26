Lexington establishes first public art map

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington now has a Public Art Map, making the city’s public artworks more accessible.

Individuals can now locate, view and learn about the artwork through an online map.

This project is the first of its kind in Lexington. It is a joint project between the Mayor’s Office and the city’s Geographic Information Systems Office.

The map includes over 140 pieces of artwork created from 1857 to present day. Nearly 70 of the pieces are owned by Lexington.

Each time a new piece of public art is created, it will be added to the map.

Artwork can be searched by artist, title, district or owner.

For more information or further questions, contact Heather Lyons, Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs at (859)258-3123 or via email, hlyons@lexingtonky.gov.

