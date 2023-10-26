Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington establishes first public art map

Lexington's new public art map makes the city's artwork more easily accessible.
Lexington's new public art map makes the city's artwork more easily accessible.(LFUCG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington now has a Public Art Map, making the city’s public artworks more accessible.

Individuals can now locate, view and learn about the artwork through an online map.

This project is the first of its kind in Lexington. It is a joint project between the Mayor’s Office and the city’s Geographic Information Systems Office.

The map includes over 140 pieces of artwork created from 1857 to present day. Nearly 70 of the pieces are owned by Lexington.

Each time a new piece of public art is created, it will be added to the map.

Artwork can be searched by artist, title, district or owner.

For more information or further questions, contact Heather Lyons, Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs at (859)258-3123 or via email, hlyons@lexingtonky.gov.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say they were called around 8:45 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Man o’ War Blvd.,...
Body found at Lexington home
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A bomb threat was made this morning.
All-clear given, juvenile arrested after bomb threat against Kentucky high school

Latest News

While many are getting ready to dispose of leaves and pumpkins as we approach the end of the...
Composting: A greener way to dispose of your pumpkins
Alexandria Cowheard is working at Wendy's while going to school to become a certified nursing...
Employee at Lexington Wendy’s saves customer’s life using CPR
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Experts say it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how...
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
If you search online for purple streetlights, you’ll see that people across the world have...
Good Question: Why do some streetlights look purple?