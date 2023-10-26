Everyday Kentucky
Lexington to host household hazardous waste event

This event gives the public the opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste materials.
(Malcolm Stallons | Lexington Division of Waste Management)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County is giving residents a chance to dispose of household hazardous materials.

The disposal event will take place on October 28th from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

Lexington Police is hosting National Prescription Take Back Day on the 28th as well from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Household hazardous materials that can be disposed of include paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides and more. If disposed of improperly, these materials can be dangerous to the environment. You can also dispose of electronics at this event.

Place the materials in the trunk of your car before arriving. You will be asked to pop the trunk so that staff can unload materials for you.

In order to participate, fill out the online household hazardous waste survey before or at the time of disposal.\

More information can be found on the City of Lexington’s website.

