Lexington Police to host National Prescription Take Back Day

National Prescription Take Back Day aims to prevent drug abuse.
National Prescription Take Back Day aims to prevent drug abuse.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement agencies to host Drug Take Back Day.

It will take place on October 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kentucky American Water at 2300 Richmond Road.

Lexington will also be hosting a household hazardous waste disposal event on the 28th.

Anyone can dispose of expired or unwanted medication at this event. There will be no questions asked.

Items accepted at Take Back Day include prescription and over-the-counter pills, vitamins, medicated ointments and lotions and pet medication.

Items that cannot be accepted include liquids, aerosol cans and needles.

For more information or questions about Take Back Day and the disposal of prescription drugs, you can visit DEAtakeback.com or lexingtonky.gov/med-disposal.

