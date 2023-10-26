Lexington sports radio host remembers ‘Shaft’ star Richard Roundtree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hollywood actor Richard Roundtree, known for his iconic leading role in the hit 1971 film “Shaft.” has died of pancreatic cancer.

We spoke with former Hollywood actor, now Lexington sports talk radio host and former Hollywood actor Matthew Laurance. Laurance knew Roundtree since the 1980s, when the two would travel around the country for celebrity golf tournaments.

Laurance tells us his friend Richard Roundtree was an incredible human being and an icon in the film industry, calling him one of the firsts.

“The hug you got from Richard was unlike any other hug you got from anybody else,” Laurance said. “There was a charisma about him. He made you feel like things were possible.”

Film critics say Roundtree’s role as John Shaft in 1971 was groundbreaking because it was the first time mainstream America was introduced to an African American action hero.

“There was nothing like this. I mean an action hero now, and now, of course, there have been many. Richard was the first of that genre,” Laurance said.

In 1993, Roundtree was diagnosed with breast cancer. Roundtree was a survivor and became an advocate for breast cancer awareness among men.

Roundtree made appearances in other films and TV shows such as “Chicago Fire,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Laurance says he wished the two could have acted together, but he says Roundtree being a part of his life was more important.

