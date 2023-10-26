Lexington woman gets probation after body found by dumpster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was sentenced in connection with the death of a man found wrapped in plastic near a dumpster.

Jennifer Kashuba was sentenced to one-year probation Thursday morning.

40-year-old Jimmy Medlock was found wrapped in plastic in February of 2022.

Kashuba was charged in his death in February of 2023.

Kashuba originally faced charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.

However, a grand jury reduced her charge to manslaughter.

In August, a judge dropped the manslaughter charge, saying Kashuba acted in self-defense.

After the manslaughter charge was dropped, Kashuba pled guilty to evidence tampering. As part of the plea, the abuse of a corpse charge was also dropped.

