Lexington woman gets probation after body found by dumpster
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was sentenced in connection with the death of a man found wrapped in plastic near a dumpster.
Jennifer Kashuba was sentenced to one-year probation Thursday morning.
40-year-old Jimmy Medlock was found wrapped in plastic in February of 2022.
Kashuba was charged in his death in February of 2023.
Kashuba originally faced charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.
However, a grand jury reduced her charge to manslaughter.
In August, a judge dropped the manslaughter charge, saying Kashuba acted in self-defense.
After the manslaughter charge was dropped, Kashuba pled guilty to evidence tampering. As part of the plea, the abuse of a corpse charge was also dropped.
