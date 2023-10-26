Maine mass shooting puts spotlight on red flag laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Maine is known for being protective of Second Amendment rights.

The state doesn’t have red flag laws, but it does have what is called “yellow flag” Laws. The difference is that yellow flag laws do not allow family members to directly petition a judge to temporarily take someone’s firearms. The family must go through the police first.

Maine’s law also requires the subject of the request to have a medical assessment first.

Although it is not clear if that yellow flag law would have prevented the deaths in Maine, it has restarted the conversation about red flag laws in Kentucky.

Twenty-one states have adopted red flag laws, but Kentucky is not one of them.

Over the past two years, gun violence prevention advocacy groups have pushed this type of legislation, specifically through the CARR Act. It is somewhat similar to Maine’s yellow flag law.

“It’s called the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, and it directly addresses mental health and it protects against impulsive acts. It’s an extreme risk protection order. It allows loved ones to go to law enforcement to intervene in mental health crisis to temporarily remove with due process firearms or keep the person in crisis from purchasing firearms,” said Kathi Crowe, Lexington leader for Moms Demand Action.

For Crowe, she’s felt the impact of gun violence firsthand and says with preventative laws, things could have ended differently.

“I personally have someone who could’ve been saved with this. They were lost to suicide, and they had been in and out of treatment for depression,” Crowe said.

She says the CARR Act has never made it out of committee, but she hopes to see that change next session.

Whitney Austin, the co-founder of the anti-gun violence non-profit Whitney Strong, says the CARR Act will help prevent gun deaths, all while protecting gun owners.

“What stands out to me in this case is he had messaged; he had signaled that he wanted to commit an act of mass violence. We also have evidence that he owned firearms, and that’s exactly what crisis aversion and rights retention is for,” said Austin.

Austin says when it comes to CARR several legal and mental health experts will review if and when the gun owner will receive their firearms again.

Whitney Strong has created a CARR petition for Kentuckians to sign on their website.

When it comes to the governor race, both candidates have different views on the topic. Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron both weighed in on red flag laws at the WLKY debate last week.

“The second thing we ought’ to do is something that red states like Florida and blue states have all done, and that’s pass a red flag law,” Beshear said.

Cameron said the opposite.

“Again, we don’t need red flag laws here in Kentucky. We need to make sure that we look out and support the Second Amendment, and I will certainly ensure that,” Cameron said.

A Cameron campaign spokesman sent WKYT a statement regarding the mass shooting in Maine.

“General Cameron’s prayers are with those who lost loved ones in Maine in yet another tragic shooting. Violent crime is on the rise across the nation. Daniel Cameron has offered a Public Safety Plan to crack down on violent criminals and support our law enforcement community.”

We reached out to Beshear’s campaign for comment but have not received a response at this time.

