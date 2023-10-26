National Guard soldiers who served on US border honored at Frankfort ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the Kentucky National Guard who served on the southwestern border with Mexico were honored at the State Capitol on Thursday.

Governor Andy Beshear was on hand to recognize the men and women.

It was a welcome-back ceremony honoring the guard who had served on various deployments since 2020. The men and women assisted the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection security missions.

More than 750 soldiers were on those missions. They were made up of the 149th Maneuver Brigade, 75th Troop Command, and the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade.

They took part in security and aviation missions and enhanced support to border security operations to ensure that Customers and Border Protection Agents were able to conduct their law enforcement work more efficiently.

“The battalion supported five border patrol stations, enhancing the border patrol’s ability to intervene in more than 572,000 illegal border crossings,” Beshear said during the half-hour-long ceremony in the Capitol rotunda.

Beshear also said the guard was instrumental in curbing the flow of illegal drugs over the border.

Beshear said in his almost four years of serving as Governor he said he has probably called out the National Guard more than any other governor, from pandemic-related missions to helping hurricane and flood victims in western and eastern Kentucky.

Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Daniel Cameron released the following statement in response to today’s event:

“I applaud members of our National Guard for their service. It’s inappropriate for the Governor to use them for a photo opportunity this close to an election. I’ve actually taken action to stop the disastrous border policies brought about by President Biden’s failed leadership. Andy Beshear has never stood up to President Biden and never will.” – Daniel Cameron

