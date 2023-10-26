All-clear given, juvenile arrested after bomb threat against Kentucky high school

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The all-clear has been given, and a suspect is in custody after multiple police agencies investigated a bomb threat that was made against South Laurel High School Thursday morning.

London Police informed us that, as a precaution, both the high school and middle school were evacuated after the threat was made.

Police say a bomb detection K-9 was brought in from KSP to check the scene. We’re told authorities determined that there was no threat.

However, police say a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the situation, and charges are pending.

Both schools were set to reopen shortly.

