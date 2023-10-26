Survivors of domestic violence honored at Lexington vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office hosted the “Rise Up Against Domestic Violence” event in the courthouse plaza.

This is the seventh annual tribute for survivors of domestic abuse the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has hosted.

There were more than 30 different resources there, and survivors took the stage.

This event was first started seven years ago after there were a few deaths from domestic abuse in the county.

“I want to be my sister’s voice,” said Barbara Kenney.

On Sunday, November 19th, 2022, Talina Kenney filed for an Emergency Protective Order against her husband. It was denied by the judge. On November 23, Kenney was shot in the back three times, she was killed by her husband when she tried to leave. Now her sister, Barbara Kenney tells her story.

“She had goals. Plans to go back to school. She loved her family, loved her children, her friends. Her story must be told. It must remain in conscious memory so her children won’t cry her tears or follow her tortured legacy.”

Speaking in front of a crowd of survivors and victims of domestic abuse, Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt said more than 1700 people have filed for protection in Lexington this year alone. And she said there are undoubtedly many more who are suffering in silence, alone.

“After court is over we’re still there for them. Checking on them. Seeing if the order has been violated and they haven’t been able to call us,” said Sheriff Witt.

The sheriff’s office started the annual rise up against domestic violence vigil seven years ago after multiple deaths from domestic abuse across the county. That number started to decline over the years. But then, in the aftermath of the pandemic, one third of the homicides in 2022 were domestic violence related.

As Witt said, stricter laws and enforcement of those laws is more important than ever before.

“With Amanda’s Law, we would like to see GPS monitoring for repeat offenders utilized more than it is. I think we’re the only county in Kentucky that even uses it, but we need to utilize it more.”

Because as Barbara Kenney said, no one should go through what her sister and her family have.

“Let her know, her living was not in vain.”

Sheriff Witt said after last year, they’ve been working to do more in schools again and to have talks in even more workspaces.

She hopes to reach people who haven’t gotten this help yet.

“Every year, there seems to be someone who comes forward and says this is my first time I’ve felt strong enough and comfortable enough to tell my story, to show what has happened to me and get resources. So we’re hoping for a really successful night tonight,” Sheriff Witt said.

Sheriff Witt said they are working with Blue Grass Tours as well. They are loaning busses to bring people here from places like Chrysalis House and Salvation Army.

