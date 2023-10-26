Everyday Kentucky
Testimony given in downtown Lexington shooting case

Jamonte Robertson, the 24-year-old who Lexington police say shot four people in downtown Lexington, waived his appearance at his preliminary hearing...
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jamonte Robertson, the 24-year-old who Lexington police say shot four people in downtown Lexington, waived his appearance at his preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

Testimony about the night of the shooting was given by Detective Anthony George of Lexington police.

Detective George testified that shortly after 1:30 in the morning, a fight that broke out at the Rosebud bar moved from a physical altercation between Robertson and a group of people to shots being fired by Robertson, leaving four people injured.

Police say that after Robertson began shooting, shots were fired by another party in response. Lexington police are working to identify that suspect.

Detective George shared that when police did arrive on the scene, many witnesses were pointing to Jamonte Robertson, saying he was the one who did this. Robertson was arrested on the scene, carrying a handgun.

After viewing surveillance video provided by the bar, police say they saw Robertson retrieve a gun from a fanny pack he was wearing and begin shooting. Detective George also shared that they found an Instagram photo posted that night of Robertson wearing the same clothing as the surveillance video showed and flashing the same firearm at the camera.

Detective George shared that Robertson did admit to having the firearm but said blacked out and didn’t remember shooting.

After an attempt to lower his $50,000, the court denied it.

The case was sent to the grand jury.

Detective George also shared that as of the last report to him, three of the four victims are out of the hospital. He shared that the person still in the hospital was the bouncer attempting to break up the fight.

