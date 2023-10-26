Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Union workers and leadership react positively to tentative contract with Ford

The United Auto Workers have agreed to a tentative contract with Ford. The deal will allow...
The United Auto Workers have agreed to a tentative contract with Ford. The deal will allow workers at Kentucky Track Plant to resume operations on October 30.(Marty Pearl/WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Truck Plant (KTP) workers are preparing to get back on the production line after Ford reached a tentative deal with the union.

Workers on Thursday were already trickling back in to prepare KTP to resume operations.

Calling a strike at shutdown Ford’s $25 billion operation. Union leadership believes Louisville workers made a difference.

“Yes, 1000%. It had a lot to do with putting that extra leverage on that bar,” said Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862.

Dunn told reporters he will soon attend meetings on the details of the agreement followed by a leadership vote. November 12 has been set as the tentative date for UAW Local 862 to vote on the new contract.

Workers are taking news of the agreement with excitement and relief.

“Oh Lord here it goes. Nobody would believe it,” KTP worker Adam Hoback said. “Everybody I talk to would say I can’t believe I’m standing in my shoes right now. As moving forward, I do believe it really brought everybody together.”

“I promise you,” Dunn said, “I wholeheartedly feel, when workers go back in that plant they’re going to be more empowered, more engaged, have more solidarity , we’re going to get more accomplished and hold each other accountable.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say they were called around 8:45 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Man o’ War Blvd.,...
Body found at Lexington home
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A bomb threat was made this morning.
All-clear given, juvenile arrested after bomb threat against Kentucky high school