Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least 4 men, attorney general says

A woman was indicted after four out of five of her alleged victims died of overdoses between...
A woman was indicted after four out of five of her alleged victims died of overdoses between December 2022 and June 2023 and one man survived, authorities said.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of at least four men in the capital city of Columbus, the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday, though investigators believe there are more victims.

Rebecca Auborn, a 33-year-old from Columbus, is accused of meeting men for sex before fatally drugging them and then robbing them, state Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police declined to comment further on the investigation.

“Don’t buy sex in Ohio – it ruins lives and could cost you yours,” Yost said in a statement.

Four out of five of Auborn’s alleged victims died of overdoses between December 2022 and June 2023 and one man survived, authorities said, but they did not identify the victims.

She already had been indicted and pled not guilty in September to murder and drug-related charges in the January overdose of one of the men.

Auborn is currently being held in Franklin County jail, and an arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the attorney general’s office, and investigators are focusing on her activities in northeast Columbus between between December of last year and August 2023 as they search for more possible victims.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer (gfx)
Kentucky man killed in hunting accident
Police say they were called around 8:45 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Man o’ War Blvd.,...
Body found at Lexington home
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A bomb threat was made this morning.
All-clear given, juvenile arrested after bomb threat against Kentucky high school

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
While many are getting ready to dispose of leaves and pumpkins as we approach the end of the...
Composting: A greener way to dispose of your pumpkins
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
Alexandria Cowheard is working at Wendy's while going to school to become a certified nursing...
Employee at Lexington Wendy’s saves customer’s life using CPR