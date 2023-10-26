Zvonimir Ivisic waiting to be cleared by NCAA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Incoming UK freshman big man Zvonimir Ivisic has been on campus two weeks, but there is still no timeline as to when he may be able to play with the team.

UK Athletics issued the following statement on Thursday morning:

“As a department, we want to clarify, Zvonimir Ivišić has been cleared to practice and play in all intrasquad games. That said, he can not compete against outside competition, including exhibition games, until he is approved by the NCAA. There was miscommunication in this regard and, as we always do, we plan to adhere to NCAA rules. Until he is fully cleared, Zvonimir will be withheld from games against outside competition.”

The 7-foot-2 Croatian has been practicing and was with the team during Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White scrimmage and at media day.

The No. 16 Wildcats host Georgetown College Friday night at Rupp Arena for their first exhibition game. Tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M. and it will air on the SEC Network.

