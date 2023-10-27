Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain and colder temperatures on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Partly cloudy skies are expected for this evening as the weather stays pretty quiet. We will be dodging a few showers, but it won’t be close to a washout as temperatures will be mainly in the 60s. Skies turn a little more cloudy overnight with the threat of those isolated showers, but it will be awfully warm for late October as lows will only be down into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday, we continue to see the big cold front inch closer. In general, it will be another cloudy day with scattered showers at times, especially north and west. Highs will be into the upper 60s to low 70s where there is more cloud cover and rain showers, but areas of south and east Kentucky could easily rise into the mid to upper 70s for highs as there will be some peeks of sunshine in these localities as well. Showers will increase in coverage heading, especially into the overnight, as temperatures still stay pretty mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The big front continues to work its way through the area Sunday as rain increases. Cloudy for everyone throughout the day Sunday with scattered showers early, becoming more widespread into the afternoon. The breeze picks up as well for the afternoon. Across eastern and southern Kentucky, rain still doesn’t turn widespread. A big range in temperatures is expected once again, with highs in the mid to upper 60s for most of us, with areas in eastern and southern Kentucky still reaching perhaps the low to mid 70s. Rain turns more widespread for everyone into the evening and overnight as it gets chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s for most. Eastern and southern Kentucky will see lows in the 50s generally.

Rain will continue to stream across the area on Monday as that cold air starts to really make a presence. Rain will be heaviest in the morning and will decrease in coverage from west to east throughout the day. It will be another breezy one with highs in the low to mid 50s for most of us. Eastern and southern Kentucky could still see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. By Monday night, rain should, for the most part, be out except in southeastern Kentucky.

Halloween will feature a mix of sun and clouds and be quite cold, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Trick-or-treaters can expect it to be dry Halloween night but very chilly, with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows on Halloween night fall into the mid to upper 20s as a hard freeze is expected.

Another cold day for Wednesday but dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Still quite chilly but sunny for the end of next week as highs return to the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.