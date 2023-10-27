Everyday Kentucky
Composting: A greener way to dispose of your pumpkins

Composted soil contains nutrients that plants need and reduces the amount of chemical fertilizers needed.
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While many are getting ready to dispose of leaves and pumpkins as we approach the end of the spooky season, composting might be a more economical and environmentally friendly alternative.

“Composting is a way to reduce what’s going into the landfill. So composting allows you to create your own soil on your own property,” said Amy Sohner with Bluegrass Greensource.

Composted soil contains nutrients that plants need and reduces the amount of chemical fertilizers needed. According to Bluegrass Greensource, approximately 25% of our landfill-bound waste is compostable food waste.

While composting might seem super complicated, Sohner says, “its really easy to make a compost pile with leaves, with scraps from your kitchen - you put them all into a place, you make sure it has some air, make sure it has water and then all of a sudden in the spring then you have this rich beautiful soil.”

Toni Myers is an agriculture teacher at Locust Trace High School who is showing her students the benefits of composting. She and her students manage the farm at the Kentucky Castle, utilizing compost through tumblers on the property.

“So here we put 3 of the 55-gallon drums on a post so we can spin those 55-gallon drums,” Toni said. “So we have a lid for it, we have holes for it so it can get some oxygen – so the tumblers do it all for you without touching it, without smelling it, all the things.”

While the soil might not be ready for a few months, the purpose of composting your pumpkins and fall leaves will leave you with rich soil in the spring and will benefit our Kentucky community in the future.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

