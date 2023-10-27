Everyday Kentucky
Employee at Lexington Wendy’s saves customer’s life using CPR

Alexandria Cowheard is working at Wendy's while going to school to become a certified nursing...
Alexandria Cowheard is working at Wendy's while going to school to become a certified nursing assistant.(Alexandria Cowheard)
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington fast food worker was forced to take a break from the job, and it turned out to be life-saving.

Thursday afternoon, Alexandria Cowheard performed CPR on a man at a Wendy’s parking lot.

“I didn’t panic visibly, but in the back of my mind, I was like, what do I do,” Cowheard said. “I kind of short-circuited a little bit before I was like, ‘Girl, you know how to do CPR; get over here and do these chest compressions.’”

At 2:23 p.m., a man in the Wendy’s parking lot on Richmond Road near I-75 quickly became a medical emergency. A worker at the fast food place noticed someone down and grabbed his co-worker, Alexandria Cowheard, for help.

Cowherd called 9-1-1, but she says by the time she got to the man, he was purple-blue in the face, wasn’t responding and wasn’t breathing.

After Cowheard conducted several compressions.

“He did the snoring thing again and took a gasp of air,” Cowheard said.

The whole ordeal took 15 minutes.

“In my mind, it was taking a really long time for people to get there,” said Cowheard.

Emergency crews took him to the hospital.

This 22-year-old just so happens to be CPR-trained. She learned the life-saving technique during her senior year in high school.

Right now, she’s working at Wendy’s while going to school at BCTC to become a certified nursing assistant.

The future medical professional wants to work in the NICU and reunite families. Thursday’s action shows she knows how.

“I helped a man. Proud of myself for that,” Cowheard said.

After helping that man, Cowheard went right back to work.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, 65% of Americans say that they have received CPR training at some point in their lives; however, 18% are up to date on training.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

