Good Question: Why do some streetlights look purple?

If you search online for purple streetlights, you’ll see that people across the world have reported similar sights. Cities like Boston and Fort Worth, and even places in Ireland, have had them pop up.(KWTX)
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Katie asks, “I’d love to know why there are two street lights on the outer loop of Man O’ War that seem to have purple bulbs. Is there a purpose or reason for that color? I drive by them every day and always wonder!”

If you search online for purple streetlights, you’ll see that people across the world have reported similar sights. Cities like Boston and Fort Worth, and even places in Ireland, have had them pop up.

Scientific American says the cause is a failure in the coating of LED bulbs. Cities started making the switch to LEDs because they last longer and use less energy.

Those lights aren’t naturally white. They are coated with a fluorescent substance called phosphor.

As writer Karen Kwon puts it, “When the blue light from the diodes goes through this layer, the phosphor absorbs some of the blue wavelengths and spits out red and yellow ones. This results in a mixture of colors that, once again, appears white.”

If that phosphor layer delaminates or peels off, that deep blue light, which looks kind of purple, is exposed.

A spokesperson for Blue Grass Energy told us the lights in that area are theirs, and they would be sending someone out to check on them.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

