Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered showers are back before the big temperature drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will move through the region today & tomorrow. The cold air is coming for next week!

Rain chances are only scattered today & tomorrow. I do not expect it to be a widespread event at any point. You’ll see a few showers here and a few over there but not everywhere at the same time. Temperatures will stay on track and hit the 70s again for both days.

A major push of cold air will be racing across the country and eventually into Kentucky. When we start seeing widespread showers on Sunday, that is a sign that things are about to change in a big way around here. On the other side of the widespread rains, you will find that colder punch of air! Monday will probably begin with morning temperatures in the 50s and by the afternoon, we are in the 40s. It should be a little windy to go along with those colder temperatures.

The cold air will be here for Trick-Or-Treat time. Start time numbers will probably run in the low-40s with those dropping into the 30s by the end of it. Throw in a little bit of wind and it will feel much colder for everyone out there.

Cold and moisture will try to get together on Wednesday morning. Our flakes chance continues to look pretty good for the first part of the day on November 1st. This isn’t an event that will bring accumulation or anything like that but it does bring some flying flakes. Wind chill readings could dip down to the teens.

Take care of each other!

