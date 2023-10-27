New apartment development coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new apartment development is coming to lexington.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zone change on Liberty Road.

The change will allow for seven three-story apartments.

There will be 168 units and just over 200 parking spaces.

It will have a clubhouse and pool.

The apartments will be built near the intersection of Fortune Drive.

