New apartment development coming to Lexington

There will be 168 units and just over 200 parking spaces.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new apartment development is coming to lexington.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zone change on Liberty Road.

The change will allow for seven three-story apartments.

There will be 168 units and just over 200 parking spaces.

It will have a clubhouse and pool.

The apartments will be built near the intersection of Fortune Drive.

