UK hosts 2nd annual Mamba & Mambacita Skills Camp

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last year, UK became the first program to partner with the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. This year, they held the foundation’s biggest skills camp to date.

The foundation is a non-profit founded in memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi.

The UK Women’s basketball team worked with 165 kids on basketball drills for a few hours Thursday afternoon.

“When we think about ‘Mamba Mentality’ I think we think of it as such a hard and tough way to think and play, but when he coached kids, it was all about having fun,” said Kat Conlon, the Executive Director for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Conlon said that John Calipari’s relationship with Bryant is what started the partnership.

According to the foundation’s website, “The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports. Founded through the vision and loving memory of Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. The foundation provides funding and sports programming for underserved athletes to enable participation in school and/or league sports that enrich socio-emotional and physical development. Kobe and Gigi’s vision was to create a world where young boys and girls had equal opportunity to pursue their dreams through sports and life. The foundation honors their legacy by funding programs that support their vision.”

