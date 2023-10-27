Everyday Kentucky
‘We have a lot of things going for us:’ Madison Co. leaders eye economic development boom

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Could an economic development boom be on the way for Madison County?

Officials in the county say they are preparing for a future that they hope leads to more industry, jobs and opportunities.

Part of the area where that industry could be located is just off Interstate 75, where a Buc-ee’s travel center recently went up and also where a new KY-52 connector road is under construction.

But also in the area is the industrial park where a boost was recently announced that could lead to even more opportunity.

A $50,000 Opportunity Kentucky grant was announced from LG&E and KU to place land grading and a build-ready site project. This meets the needs set up by a Kentucky Product Development Initiative Program. Simply put, if you build it, they may come, and they are hopeful this will result in industry and jobs taking a very serious look at locating here.

“We have a lot of things going for us in this community. Lots of new homes being built. Lot of retail businesses opening up. It is a desirable place to live here in Madison County,” said David Stipes with the Richmond Industrial Development Corporation.

Construction of the 40-plus acre site is expected this fall. The building pads will allow for the construction of a 400,000-square-foot area for factory production.

Officials say the process of attracting new industry is highly competitive, and it’s premature to announce the industries that are eyeing Madison County for new locations.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

