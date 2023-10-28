Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Some scattered showers for Saturday

Everyday Kentucky
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers will persist for your Saturday, with light winds and high temps sticking in the 70s. Most of the rain will remain decentralized, and pick up some steam in the afternoon late evening hours. A potentially rainy Wildcat game for tonight, but I’m sure that won’t stop us!

Sunday is where things start to get interesting. The rain shifts from morning scattered showers into evening widespread rain. Heavier showers and strong gusts will get thrown into the mix as well. That will help knock our temps from upper 60s to the 50s for Monday. Rain continues throughout the day Monday and just in time for Halloween we get some spooky temperatures. By Tuesday we will see high temps in the 40s with lows in the 20s. Add some layers to those costumes! There is additionally a potential scattered rain chance for the evening so keep an eye on the radar so there are no wet trick-or treaters!

To start November on Wednesday, there is the potential to see a few snowflakes. Some models have the snow moving just north of the state - but regardless, a chilly end of the week. It’s finally time to transition from the light jackets to the winter coats.

Have a great Saturday!

