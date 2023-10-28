Everyday Kentucky
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain on the way as cold temperatures get closer

More rain comes our way for the second half of the weekend.
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Skies start off cloudy this evening as we will have rain progressively move into the area late in the evening into the overnight. Areas in southern and eastern Kentucky likely will only see a few showers at most. It will still be quite warm for tonight as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday starts out with scattered showers as temperatures hold steady in the 60s. Showers will turn more widespread by the afternoon as a steady rain is expected to fall. It will be a rainy and breezy day for most, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of southern and eastern Kentucky will still be mostly dry throughout the day as highs may reach the low 70s in many of these localities. By the evening, rain will have stretched out across the entire area as the big cold front works its way through. Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the mid to upper 40s for many, but southern and eastern Kentucky will only fall into the 50s.

More rain will be with us to start the day on Monday as temperatures will be much lower. Most rain will fall early on in the day as many will start to see rain taper in the afternoon. Southern and eastern Kentucky will hold on to the rain longest. It will be a chilly and breezy day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Some places north and west of Lexington may not get out of the 40s. Drying out for the evening as skies clear out overnight. A hard freeze is expected for many Monday overnight as lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Halloween looks dry throughout the day as we will have a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible. It will be a cold and breezy day, with highs only making it into the mid to upper 40s. For trick-or-treaters Tuesday night, skies will be mostly clear, but it will be cold with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will still be a cold day as we will have lots of sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Highs will be into the mid to upper 40s again, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures start to slowly increase from late next week into next weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

