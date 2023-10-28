Everyday Kentucky
Firefighters raise funds for Scott Co. nonprofit

Scott County Firefighters have been standing out front of the Georgetown Walmart to collect money for the fundraiser G’s Table.(wkyt)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past three weeks, Scott County Firefighters have been standing out front of the Georgetown Walmart to collect money for the fundraiser G’s Table.

The department’s connection with G’s Table stems from Michael Wilson, who is both a Scott Co. Firefighter and the Director of G’s Table. He started the non-profit in honor of his late mother who passed in 2020.

“And out of that tragedy, we created a foundation because there is not a soul in this world that wasn’t welcome at my mother’s table so what we do is we collect money throughout the year, and 100% of that money stays within Scott County. And we provide Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner for anybody that needs help,” said Wilson.

The event features firefighters at the doors of the store, holding their bunker boots out to collect donations as people enter and exit the store. So far, the group has raised $5,000 this year, with the goal of helping those families in need for the holiday season.

“We provide $200 to $250 grocery gift cards to provide your Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner,” said Wilson. “The amount of support I have gotten from my colleagues and my brothers at the fire dept I just can’t explain, I have no words for it.”

G’s Table will be hosting a gala in November to continue to raise money for those in Scott County. But Michael says he is already grateful to live in such a giving community.

“Small organizations like mine are extremely important to the community because it’s the heartbeat of the community. We are 100% in and we are 100% there to help each other. It’s the most important thing that we have. It really is. To see your neighbors helping each other, you can’t ask for a better thing.”

For more information on how to donate you can visit G’s Table’s website.

