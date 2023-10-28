Fundraiser created for school resource officer hurt in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School District is asking for help after one of their own was seriously hurt in a car crash on his way to work.

“You don’t realize the impact that one person can have in a school building. But we felt that this week,” said Lisa Rudzinski, the Assistant Principal at Eastside Technical.

Officer Anthony Daulton is a School Resource Officer at Eastside Technical School. But Assistant Principal Lisa Rudzinski said they’d use words like father-figure, friend and family to describe him first.

“He’s involved in the lives of our students and staff from time they walk through this door at the start of the day, until the time he waves those buses on at end of day. He’s in every classroom. He knows these students,” Rudzinski said.

Officer Daulton was in a car accident on his way to work last week. He was airlifted to Lexington’s Trauma Center and is now looking at many extensive surgeries on his face and chest. He’s a loving father, a proud member of family gospel groups, and a dedicated part of Eastside Technical, whose hallways have felt emptier this week.

“Our number one asset of keeping our schools safe is building positive relationships with students. Officer Daulton exemplified that. It was a priority for him. He knew the students in his school and they knew him. They trusted him,” said Chief Martin Schafer, with the FCPS Police Department.

And after years of serving these students, they want to help him. They’re asking for donations through GoFundMe and students are selling ‘Daulton Strong’ bracelets. As FCPS Police Chief Martin Schafer said that’s just what you do for family.

“Take his time to get to know each person so they had that connection well beyond anything we could train them to do. He has that it factor.”

You can find the link to the GoFundMe and more about Officer Daulton here.

